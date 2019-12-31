Entertainment

The sequel to Spider-Man: Away from home will begin shooting in summer

December 31, 2019
Lisa Durant
Today we learned that the production of the third film of Spider-man starring Tom Holland had interfered with Sony's plans for Uncharted and as a consequence director Travis Knight had decided to abandon this latest project.

From this information it has also been extracted that the filming of the new Spider-Man from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures will begin in the summer of 2020, which should allow plenty of time for the premiere, scheduled for now by July 2021.

This film as we will see it at the time of the premiere was in danger a few months ago when Sony broke up its relationship with Marvel and decided to move forward with Spider-Man alone and outside of UCM. This really felt bad for a community that did everything possible to have Peter Parker back with the other Marvel characters. Tom Holland himself did everything in his power to repair the relationship between the two studies.

