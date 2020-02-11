General News

 The sequel to Shazam! it would start shooting this July

February 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Official image of the set of Shazam! (2019)

Last month Warner Bros. Pictures took a step forward with the continuation movie of “Shazam!” by officially setting its premiere for April 1, 2022. In fact a month ago, its leading actor Asher Angel assured that the film would begin shooting very soon. That soon seems to have a date, and it would be this next July as they say from the middle GWW.

A start of filming this summer would cause its production to overlap with that of "Black Adam", the film about the iconic villain of Shazam that will star Dwayne Johnson and with a premiere set for December 22, 2021. This makes it start to be theorized with the idea of ​​a possible crossing or cameo scenes between them. In the past they already said that things would be taken calmly and even easily a Shazam 3 or a Black Adam 2 would not cross the characters.

At the moment, exact dates of start and end of filming have not been leaked, nor possible locations, although they may repeat the location of the first one, which was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. That start of filming so soon could be justified in that rush that they have always commented to prevent the younger cast from growing too fast and stop giving that image of children.

Via information | GWW

