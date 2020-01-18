The sequel to Made in Abyss is official, here is the teaser trailer

Share it:

Leaving the critics and the Japanese audience open-mouthed, Made in Abyss: Down of the Deep Soul made its debut destroying any expectation. Just wander around the opera communities to read enthusiastic comments about the wonderful realization of the latest film.

We announced it yesterday, after a fan had shared his film experience online, but the sequel to Made in Abyss will be made. At the end of the film projection, in fact, the study Kinema Citrus wanted to hit the hearts of fans who came to the theater, promising a future for the franchise at the end of the feature by writing "To Be Continued", just at the end of the credits.

After the sensational revelation, the official website published a promotional teaser for the sequel, the same that you can admire at the top of the news. In addition, from the same clip it is possible to admire an unpublished visual depicting the three little protagonists intent on continuing their search in the depth of the abyss.

In this regard, the format that will characterize the new animated sequel has not yet been confirmed, neither if it takes the place of a cinematographic film nor if it is a television series. In any case, we invite you to stay tuned among our pages in order not to miss any detail about the future of Made in Abyss. And you, however, are you happy with this announcement? Let us know with a comment below.