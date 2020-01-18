Entertainment

         The sequel to 'Do not breathe' already has a director: the return of the "Blind Man" starts shooting in April

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

In 2016, 'Do not breathe' (Don't Breathe, 2016) became a amazing horror success, and now it has been confirmed that his co-writer Rodo Sayagues will be in charge of the sequel, which will be titled 'Don't Breathe Again'(do not breathe again', which has also co-written with the director of the original Fede Alvarez, and according to Collider it would be ready to go into production in April.

Trapped by his past

Dontbreathe

'Don't Breathe Again'You will also see the return of the actor Stephen Lang, who will have to deal with his mortal actions from the original film, which he won 157 million dollars worldwide with a budget of only 10. The film also got a good critical response, currently with 88% positive reviews in Rotten Tomatoes. The only current synopsis line comments that: "In the years after the deadly invasion of the house, the Blind Man lives in a quiet solitude until his sins of the past reach him ".


The 11 scariest movies of 2016

In the original film, three teenagers aim to storm the house of a blind man who lives in the neighborhood to steal a safe. Once inside, the thieves discover that the man (Lang) is used to moving in his own house in the dark, turning the thieves in prey. The screenwriter and director Fede Alvarez It has been giving clues to a sequel since the original film became a success.

READ:  A genderbent version of the fourth Jojo cosplay arrives and all its unbreakability

Álvarez, the author of the remake of 'Evil Dead'in 2013, associated with titles of larger studios like' Millenium: What doesn't kill you makes you stronger '(The Girl in the Spider's Web, 2018) leaves the franchise in the hands of a Trusted contributor like Sayagues Having already talked about the ways that the film would explore IGN in 2016:

"Right now we have 'Don't breathe 2' as something we really want to do. The challenge, obviously, is that we just don't want to make the same movie again and put a '2' on it. We would be ashamed to do that. At the beginning, Our reaction when we were asked was 'no, no, no, no, no, that's Hollywood, that's the devil that pushes us to do something just because we can', but we had an idea that excited us a lot, we won't say what it is, or we would ruin everything. "

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.