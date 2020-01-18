         The sequel to 'Do not breathe' already has a director: the return of the "Blind Man" starts shooting in April

Share it:

In 2016, 'Do not breathe' (Don't Breathe, 2016) became a amazing horror success, and now it has been confirmed that his co-writer Rodo Sayagues will be in charge of the sequel, which will be titled 'Don't Breathe Again'(do not breathe again', which has also co-written with the director of the original Fede Alvarez, and according to Collider it would be ready to go into production in April.

Trapped by his past

'Don't Breathe Again'You will also see the return of the actor Stephen Lang, who will have to deal with his mortal actions from the original film, which he won 157 million dollars worldwide with a budget of only 10. The film also got a good critical response, currently with 88% positive reviews in Rotten Tomatoes. The only current synopsis line comments that: "In the years after the deadly invasion of the house, the Blind Man lives in a quiet solitude until his sins of the past reach him ".

In the original film, three teenagers aim to storm the house of a blind man who lives in the neighborhood to steal a safe. Once inside, the thieves discover that the man (Lang) is used to moving in his own house in the dark, turning the thieves in prey. The screenwriter and director Fede Alvarez It has been giving clues to a sequel since the original film became a success.

Álvarez, the author of the remake of 'Evil Dead'in 2013, associated with titles of larger studios like' Millenium: What doesn't kill you makes you stronger '(The Girl in the Spider's Web, 2018) leaves the franchise in the hands of a Trusted contributor like Sayagues Having already talked about the ways that the film would explore IGN in 2016: