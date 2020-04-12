The sequel to 'Atomic' could premiere on Netflix

Share it:

For three years now, Charlize Theron he was beating himself up like a real action star in 'Atomic (Atomic Blonde)'. The film, directed by David Leitch ('Deadpool 2', 'Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw'), told the story of an MI6 agent who was tasked with investigating the murder of a partner. In it, as I wrote Fausto Fernández in his review for Photograms in 2017, "the brain novels of John le Carré, the pulp without contemplation of Gérard de Villiers, and some German translation of the incunabula of espionage of Lou Carrigan starring the expeditious Brigitte "Baby" MontfortA festival of references that convinced critics (not so much at the box office) and that could now have a continuation.

In 2018, Theron confirmed that a sequel was being worked on and, last August, Leitch finished announcing it and added, in addition, that it would not be released through traditional distribution channels. Indeed, 'streaming' will be the place for 'Atomic 2' and the rumors point to Netflix. According to US media reports, although for the time being without official confirmation, the platform would already be about to give the project the green light to begin filming preparations (which will have to wait, we imagine, for the situation of the coronavirus worldwide) with the certainty that the lead actress will reprise the role of agent Lorraine Broughton in this new adventure. It will not be the only one: in addition to Leitch as director, the producer Denver and Delilah Productions (who has participated with Theron in recent films like 'Tully' and 'Almost impossible') will again support the project.

Although at the moment they are rumors, 'Atomic 2' seems like a perfect movie for Netflix, who has long been betting on action cinema with examples such as '6 in the shade' by Michael Bay or 'Triple border' of J.C. Chandor. If the decision to premiere directly in streaming is made by the creators, it seems clear that we will see it relatively soon in the platform's catalog. Could it even become a 'John Wick' style franchise?