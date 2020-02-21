The Seoul Dynasty will donate earnings to help the coronavirus-affected population

Share it:

THE Seoul Dynasty and the proprietary organization of the Overwatch League franchise, i Gen. G Esports, will donate all the proceeds they will be able to collect in March from the sale of in-game cosmetic items and merchandise to charities that are helping people affected by the coronavirus.

HurCOG of the Korean organization said the decision was made after talking to players, coaches and other staff members, who all agreed immediately on the initiative.

"We know that our contribution is very small compared to the magnitude of the problem"he said,"and we thought it could also be a unique opportunity for us to come together as a community to support people affected by the virus".

The plague of the virus crown (or COVID 19, as it has been renamed), has already hit the export sector extensively, causing the cancellation (or postponement) of numerous competitive events, including the WESG, several tournaments of the third season of the Overwatch League (in this case also the Chinese franchises have decided to move to the safest South Korea), as well as the suspension of the Chinese League of Legends.