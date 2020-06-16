The sentence of a Premier League footballer: "There is a gay or bisexual in every football team"

Share it:

Troy Deeney of Watford, at Old Trafford, Manchester, UK – February 23, 2020 (Reuters)

This Monday Troy Deeney was the guest of the podcast of the BBC Louis Theroux performs and in which he spoke of his life as a professional player and what happens in the locker room of English football. The striker surprised in this context when referring to homosexuality in the most popular sport in the world, a topic that remains taboo.

It is striking that having so many footballers on the planet they are all being straight and that the few who have declared otherwise did so after hanging up their booties. It seems that professionals prefer to keep their sexual tastes secret during their careers to avoid this from playing against them.

"I think gays and that whole community they are very concerned about bearing the responsibility of being first. I think once someone declares himself, many will follow. If they go out and say itI genuinely think that in the first week, about 100 footballers will say that they too, but they just don't want to be the face of this, ”Deeney explained.

The Watford striker insisted: "I dare say that probably there is a gay or bisexual in each soccer team. There they are, 100% are there, "he added:" I also wonder why once they retire from soccer, rugby or any sport, they say 'I am gay.' I feel it must be a very heavy weight to carry throughout your sports career. ”

Thomas Hitzlsperger declared himself gay after retiring (Reuters)

A case that reflects this situation is that of Thomas Hitzlsperger, a former member of the German national team who, after his retirement, declared himself publicly homosexual in 2014: "In recent years I realized that I preferred to live with a man," he explained then. The former Everton FC and Aston Villa FC player was then backed by several of his former colleagues.

"In 2012, a player of the Bundesliga Paved the way by declaring himself gay in a magazine, but chose to remain anonymous. That testimony prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to encourage gay athletes to stop hiding. And even advertising spots were held in support of it.

At this time, it seems that those who decide to come out will not have the same problems that the English lived Justin Fashanu, Nottingham Fores player and first footballer to declare himself publicly gay in 1990. Back then, his confession ended his career. And in 1998, Fashanu himself decided to commit suicide.

