The sensual challenge between Yumeko and Kirari is rekindled in this Kakegurui cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everyone loves Yumeko Jiabami, the young protagonist of Kakegurui. The challenge between the sweet (and crazy) gambler and the talented antagonist Kirari Momobami it was the center point of the second season of the anime, and two beautiful American cosplayers have not missed the opportunity to pay homage in their own way.

Calssara is Miumoonlightthese are the stage names of the two girls, they shared with the fans some shots taken on a game table, while wearing the iconic school uniforms of the Hyakkaou Private Academy. The scene portrayed is reminiscent of the one shown several times in promotional art dedicated to the series, in which the two players approach trying to sit down on each other.

Kakegurui is a manga by Homura Kawamoto, currently being serialized on Gangan Joker. The main series has about 70 capitals available, while the three spin-offs – including one dedicated to the co-star Mary Saotome – add to the total the impressive figure of 18 volumes available.

Nostalgia from Kakegurui? We remind you that both seasons of the anime adaptation are available on Netflix and the current quarantine represents an excellent opportunity to rediscover all the madness and sensuality of the students of theHyakkaou Private Academy! In case you missed it, we remind you that both seasons of the 2019 live-action series are also present.