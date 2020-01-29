Entertainment

The sensual Android 21 of Dragon Ball Z lives on in a cosplay

January 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
One of the Dragon Ball themed video games in recent years has included the Android 21 character enemy of Dragon Ball FighterZ was created by the usual Doctor Gelo, or Android 20, and with unique characteristics thanks to its DNA also made up of Majin Buu cells. The girl immediately entered the fans' graces.

Just they have encouraged the creation of many Android 21 cosplay, both in its human form with glasses and brown hair and in the version transformed with pink skin and white hair. The latter form has been joined by itsjessprincess cosplay, which has published its creation on its Instagram page.

The enemy of the Dragon Ball video game, which has become canonical thanks to the recent Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, appeared last week in the cosplay that you see at the bottom that has collected a fair consensus. The cosplayer stands near a cave, while in profile she shows off all details that distinguish Android 21: pink skin, long white hair and clothes reminiscent of Majin Buu, with large white pants and a black top that covers the breast.

READ:  Netflix Watch list For This Weekend

What do you think of this Dragon Ball themed cosplay?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

