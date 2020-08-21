The secrets of the Lucas Ocampos explosion in Europe: his way to become Sevilla’s lethal weapon

Share it:

Lucas Ocampos has found fulfillment in Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla FC (AFP)

Each footballer goes through his own maturation process and fullness is a practically unforeseeable matter. There is no age range that guarantees the explosion, nor external factors that guarantee the boom. Even the appearances of child prodigies like Kylian Mbappé or Jadon Sancho, to name a few of those that have emerged in recent years, have distorted the perception of the splendor of the players. TO Lucas Ocampos, for example, has reached the 26 years, several seasons after making the leap to professionalism in a chaotic context and after an extensive tour of the most important leagues in the world. It arose in the greatest sports and institutional crisis of River Plate and emigrated to Europe with more talent than concepts, but in his journey he has crossed paths with coaches such as Claudio Ranieri, Marcelo Bielsa, Rudi García, Leonardo Jardim and Julen Lopetegui, who has finally taken the product of all the accumulated experiences of the Argentine player to squeeze his potential to the fullest, transforming him into his most influential men in the offensive of the Sevilla: has participated in 22 goals –17 touchdowns and five assists– this season in all competitions, ranking ahead of Éver Banega (13) and Munir (13).

A Ocampos It has never lacked rhythm or verticality, since the 17 years which is an active and unbalancing extreme. Took it a AS Monaco that he had just lost the category with only a handful of matches in the second division of Argentine soccer and there he began his adventure. Two seasons later he was traded to Olympic Marsella, played on loan at the Genoa and in the AC Milan, and finally landed on the Sevilla, where he has managed to exceed the 200-game band in the five major leagues in Europe, not counting his participation in continental competitions.

Came to the team of Lopetegui to try to revitalize the figure of the winger in an offensive system with high possession rates, being a player capable of guaranteeing danger but also giving amplitude to the midfielders. His last two campaigns in France they had been the most outstanding, where he had managed to establish himself as a starter in a European team. He transformed into an attacker on the outside capable of charging the area on the opposite side of the gestation in that Marsella of Rudi Garcia –Current Lyon coach– who lost in the 2017/18 Europa League final against him Atletico Madrid of Simeone.

Goals and plays of Lucas Ocampos in Sevilla

It started out as rightmost at 4-3-3 of the Sevilla. From there, Lucas Ocampos He contributed from his first appearances that extra energy and verticality. The offensive mechanisms of the Andalusian club have discovered their best version: is better attacking spaces than defenders. While he has good dribbling and driving skills, his movements without ball They are perfect, especially attacking the space between the central and the rival side many times. It can be delayed and occupy center lanes to give space to the pins with drives or step on the area to end the plays just as easily. Detect well the spaces in the area and the slits in the opposite schemes, and then attack with that powerful starter what characterize it.

Arriving Breasts at the winter market, he happened to play left band, his favorite side, to also take advantage of the inverted profile. He has found in that lane a great partner like Sergio Reguilon, on loan from Real Madrid, who has more room to climb when Ocampos cuts diagonally into the area. And it has also connected a lot with Jesus Navas, even if it is the side of the opposite side and they play far apart, because the captain of Sevilla knew how to be an attacker and makes a huge offensive contribution. His centers to the area find the Argentine player as a great complement entering from the far post. That breaking move of Ocampos compensates for the lack of arriving midfielders in the Lopetegui team, since the interiors Ever Banega and Joan Jordan They are natural passers and specialists in slowing down the pace of games.

For something the Argentine winger has become the Sevilla player with more shots on goal (113), above natural forwards such as Luuk de Jong (72) and Munir (69). It is not by chance that it is the player on his team with the most touches in the opponent’s area (259), even in the Top 3 of the Spanish League with Messi and Benzema.

On a defensive level, Ocampos makes a great physical deployment and has been seen going down far back to aid in coverage to the side of his side. He has always cooperated with the winger who plays behind him, making the most of his speed and aggressiveness in the setbacks. The area where balls are most often recovered, despite the fact that Sevilla is not afraid of pressing high, it is in the first third of the playing field. He is very strong in individual duels. Not for nothing integrates the Top 5 of players with the most removals from the Andalusian team (60). Logically, his defense work is tied to the system of his team and to certain mechanisms that he executes most successfully, although there are times when he is not optimally positioned. Something natural derived from his nature as an offensive player and decisive in the last meters.

Lucas Ocampos and Sergio Reguilón combine well on the left in Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla (REUTERS)

It is Sevilla has only lost six games this season of LaLiga, his lowest number of losses in history. The closing of the campaign is spectacular. Reach the final against him Inter in Colonia with a streak of 20 encounters without falls –15 in the League and five in the Europa League–, which also represents the longest unbeaten streak of its existence. Thus he reaches his sixth final of the second-order European competition, with the antecedent of having been victorious in the previous five (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

AND Lucas Ocampos it is the maximum expression of this state of form of your team. From the numbers, go through your best league season in Europe: with more minutes played (2,753), more goals (14), more shots (84) and more touches in the rival area (200). The young Argentine who was summoned for the first time to the Argentina Selection at the end of last year, and that he scored goals in friendlies against Ecuador already GermanyHe even had to be an occasional goalkeeper in the current season and he responded more fully, guaranteeing with a cover in the fifth minute of discount a victory for his team against Eibar (1-0) at Sánchez Pizjuán. The trust it is an indispensable factor to achieve fullness, nothing drives a player more than feeling valuable to his team. There is mainly its definitive explosion. He knows it’s the deadly weapon of the Sevilla.

* Thanks to Opta for statistical data. More in @Optajavier.

