The secrets behind the consecration of Leeds: what Bielsa dedicated 70% of the training sessions to

El Loco during one of the last training sessions with Leeds United in a pandemic

He Leeds United of Marcelo Bielsa He not only secured promotion to the Premier League and became champion of the Championship (second division), but also exhibited notable numbers. He was the leader in terms of ball possession percentage, also the maximum exponent regarding the amount of situation created, the one that tried the most shots (also shots on goal), the one that received the most unbeaten hurdles and received the fewest goals against. Mechanics of the work, many call it. And one of the factors that he emphasized the most was ball technique and mastery.

With specific exercises developed since last season, in which Leeds was at the gates of promotion (lost the Playoff semifinals for the third ticket to the Premier), the Crazy squeezed the mango ball control. The fact is that he dedicated 70% of his training time to tasks related to this technical aspect.

The Argentine coach pointed out players to impress his game with dynamics, such as the cases of Jack Harrison and Hélder Costa, but also Patrick Bamford, his scorer, who showed excellent technical gestures with a dominated ball. The general idea is to save time during possession to articulate a possible attack or play definition. With a simple movement at the reception, the Whites They managed to perfect and solve three problems: domain, location of the space and visual field for the download.

El Loco increased daily practice hours since arriving at Leeds

This is a fundamental subject in Bielsa's books, which proposes a dynamic and dizzying style on each court. The seeds were sown last year and the fruits have already started to be collected in this one. But in addition the Rosario established a base to be in tune with one of the highest level competitions in the world: the Premier League.

Rafael Bielsa, who has not traveled to England since his brother settled there but who maintains frequent contact and was informed by the news and a British journalist friend, analyzed this facet of Marcelo's painting: “Having been able to get them to solve the next pass in one Movement required a lot of work time and today everyone does it. Some are technically gifted, such as Luke Ayuling, a player who hits the ball in speed and makes changes of front of 40 meters. And not with the inside of the foot, it gives you three toes. It is very difficult in football and you don't see it anywhere. "

The Argentine ambassador in Santiago de Chile did not miss a commitment from Leeds throughout these two years that Marcelo has been on British soil. And he ended up falling in love with the champion: “I do not see the Premier League, I do not follow it, but I do not know if there will be a team that plays much better football than it does today in Leeds. Because playing soccer like when Leeds plays soccer well, I don't see it anywhere. "

El Loco marked the fundamental aspects for the success of his team in the Championship (Action Images / Lee Smith)

At the last press conference before the last engagement against Charlton on Elland Road, the Fool said: ”The collective game needs testing in the same way that individual imbalance needs less testing. In our team, the collective game prevailed and that required a great mental and physical work ”. And he added: “A fact that is of great value is between how many players were divided all the minutes of the season, there were very few players for so many minutes. The process of mental, physical and technical-tactical training they underwent. the contributions of each one were the ones that, added together, gave strength to the team ”.

The other item that was highlighted and that was probably another of the keys and differences that were registered with respect to the previous campaign was the evident decrease in the number of injuries on campus: “We had very few and that speaks to the personal care of the players and the capacity of the physical trainer. There were very few long-lasting injuries to heal. That speaks to the expertise of the medical group. "

