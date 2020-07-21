The secrets behind LeBron James' physical care at 35

Share it:

LeBron James works his physique (Twitter: @Lakers)

The stop in the NBA after the arrival of the coronavirus in the United States does not seem to have been an obstacle for LeBron James in regards to your physical condition. The 35-year-old basketball player arrived in top shape at "the Bubble" at Disney World and he demonstrated it on his social networks with a photo that travels the world.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers surprised more than one, including his coach Frank Vogel, who assured that his star player is in "exceptional" shape facing the start of the competition.

However, to do it and perform at the highest level, Ohio native spends nearly a million dollars divided between special machines, physical therapists and a team of personal professionals.

@kingjames

"It is really remarkable how well he has been able to keep fit, be ready and strong. It is as if he had not gone through a break. He is playing at a really high level, ”Vogel acknowledged from the venue that the Walt Disney World amusement park arranged for the competition to take place.

Many know the constancy and determination that LeBron James has. Even one of his rivals, Draymond Green, raved about him: "He is the most disciplined player seen in the NBA.". "As a competitor I enjoy playing against him, just as I enjoy playing against the best," he acknowledged in an interview with "First Take", of ESPN.

An example of his professionalism is the amount of money you invest in always being physically full. Besides having a gym similar to the one the Lakers have at home, the American also has state-of-the-art machines such as hyperbaric chambers and cryotherapy.

With these devices, added to the personal team of professionals, made up of cooks, physical therapists and a personal physical preparation, it is calculated that allocates close to a million dollars in what would be "your work tool", the body.

LeBron James was in top form (Twitter: @Lakers)

"He has a privileged physique, great intelligence and unwavering willpower"said Mike Mancias, his personal trainer. "At this point in his career we try not to exceed the workload, especially when it comes to strength work in the gym, and there is nothing better to improve your physical condition than basketball itself. It is about having enough fuel in the tank to last the whole season taking into account that you can get to play almost 40 minutes every night, ”he explained to the portal. Ladder.

The basketball player invests a fortune in his body (Twitter: @Lakers)

“He likes to do planks, pushups, bear crawls, the cobra (prone cobra) crunches (jackknife type) or use fitballs. It also works with VersaClimber (machine that simulates climbing movements) and he spends a lot of time in the pool. ”

"There is a saying that you cannot fire a cannon from a canoe. If the ‘core’ is not strong enough, everything will be affected. ANDThe training he does is based on the ‘core’ because it is the basis of everything ”, revealed the professional, who has been working with Lebron since 2003.

