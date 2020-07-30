The secret that Lewis Hamilton revealed after 10 years: "The time has come to share it with you"

Share it:

Hamilton revealed it on his social networks

Lewis Hamilton never ceases to amaze his fans. A drop count, but without stopping, the British pilot usually tells different details of his private life through social networks. On this occasion, the multiple Formula 1 world champion He decided to reveal a facet of his that very few knew about.

Through Instagram Stories, the legendary Mercedes racer shared with his followers two images in which he recognized, after 10 years of keeping it a secret, his love for music and his participation within it.

“Guys, I have spent the last ten years or more writing and recording, working with some of the most beautiful and talented people, for which I am very grateful. It has been my most incredible escape route ”, detailed.

Hamilton's post on Instagram

Although in 2013 he had made a public appearance in the artistic world with his collaboration in the chorus of the song Say goodbye Rythm & Blues Ana Lou, it was not until now that He confirmed that his link with music goes beyond those two verses that he composed.

“Finding something that you love so much and that you do only for yourself, for your spirit I think it is an important process. The time has come when I would love to share it with you. I don't have a project or an album, just a handful of different songs that some of you might feel connected to, ”he continued in his post before uncovering the name he used anonymously this decade.

"I want to say that XNDA is me and that I feel great honor and thanks to Christina Aguilera for leaving me a place to use my voice. I feel very grateful and I respect her a lot, both for her and for what she is doing for the business ”, this statement came after the topic came to light Pipe in 2018, where the singer formed a duet with a composer who called himself XNDA. Back then, there were several who They claimed that Hamilton was the man behind those initials, but he always denied it.

Lewis Hamilton sang under the name XNDA with Cristina Aguilera

"I avoided recognizing that it was me, I don't know why, perhaps because of insecurities, fear, thinking too much, something that I think happens to many people, "explained the pilot and added:" I had two hours to write a short verse and record. The goal was for the music to come out under a different name, so they could first hear the music and then know it was me, but it didn't work the way I had planned. ”

"My favorite place is behind the wheel or in the studio, creating music," he acknowledged in 2013. Already freed from that "secret" that I had kept, the Briton is preparing to face the fourth presentation of Mercedes in Formula 1 in which it will be local, since it will be played at the Silverstone circuit, England.

