The ‘Secret Screen’ accessory from Nintendo 64 comes to light 20 years later

Nintendo 64, Nintendo's first three-dimensional home console, featured numerous accessories and peripherals to improve the gaming experience or achieve better graphics, frame rate… just like the Expansion Pak did with its RAM addition. However, one of those peripherals never saw the light, the Secret Screen, whose prototype has emerged in a surprising way showing how it would have been.

An amateur for the preservation of the video game and everything related to the retro, Shane battye, has been responsible for sharing through his personal Twitter account the image that we can see in the news, which serves as a response to a thread initiated by the Battle itself where he explains where does Secret Screen come from Y the origins of the prototype.

The goal of Nintendo with the device was similar to that of SEGA with the VMU Dreamcast by incorporating an LCD screen with additional information. The original design, which is run by Dane Galden, could be seen for the first time in a report published in the Electronic Gaming Monthly. Interestingly, Galden wanted to materialize this Secret Screen to be able to configure some games in a personalized way in, for example, the action of some buttons, which would prevent the rest of the players from getting to know the function of the commands if they looked sideways. Hence the name of the peripheral, product of the traps between Galden and his brother when playing.

The commercial objective of the product was none other than to be sold as they did in their day Pak expansion or the Rumble Pak, but they failed to see him more than in some games, especially those of a sporting nature, and the idea simply remained in that. When Battye started looking for a unit for sale, he found an auction on eBay back in 2018, but that auction was no longer available overnight.

