The secret of the character of Belén Cuesta

The fourth season of 'The paper house'It is already on Netflix and the debate opens in different directions. Is Arturito or Gandía more hateful? Do we love or hate Inspector Sierra? How will we move on after THAT character's death? Should the Bank of Spain robbery have been resolved this season? How long will it take to see the fifth season? Of course, there have been eight intense episodes that allow us to advance a little more in the stories of the characters and the fate that awaits them around the corner. But one of the topics that is giving the most to talk on social networks has not to do with veterans, but with a new character.

(Beware: there is a spoiler about this character, whose secret is discovered throughout the season. If you haven't seen her yet, keep reading at your own risk)

Is about Manila, a new member of the group who infiltrated the group of hostages from the start. It was difficult not noticing her presence: she is played by the great Belén Cuesta, which goes from winning a Goya to Best Actress for 'La trench infinita' to get into one of the most successful Spanish series of the moment, which adds to the also beloved 'Vis a vis' and 'Paquita Salas'. Her character has created some controversy these days for a reason: it is a transsexual woman. The first time we hear about it is from Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Moscow (Paco Tous), who talk to The Professor (Álvaro Morte) to introduce his cousin Juanito into the group of robbers. But, when they meet at the bus stop, they realize that Juanito is now Julia and they had no idea.

The LGTBI representation in 'La casa de papel' has been present with characters like Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna) or Helsinki (Darko Perić), but this is the first trans character we see in the series. The problem for many users is that the actress who plays him is cisgenderthat is, that their gender identity coincides with their sexual phenotype. As Cuesta herself has explained, in defense of her decision to accept the role, "a cisgender actress can play a trans woman and vice versa." Of course, reason is not lacking. In an ideal world, no actor or actress should adjust to their personal identity to play a character who can be diametrically opposed to them. That is the magic of acting. But in a not so ideal world, there are certain things to keep in mind.

Yes, on paper, a trans actress can play a cisgender woman with no problem, but, How many examples of this have we seen on film and television? Is a reality? Is it a matter of "capabilities" or a real lack of opportunity? On Twitter, some users have shared their opinions on the subject, which will undoubtedly continue to speak in a year in which 'Veneno', the series of Cristina Ortiz and the Spanish trans community.

As some user points out, the problem is not trying to typecast trans in trans roles and cis in cis roles, a reduction to the absurd that does not allow us to see further in this healthy and open conversation that we must have on the subject. The problem, on the other hand, is that the actresses and the actors of the group do not stop encountering difficulties when it comes to accessing roles in film and television. Not too much Scarlett Johansson He gave up a role as a transsexual he had previously accepted because he understood, in his words, that change is only possible when someone renounces their privileges. "Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I have learned a lot from the community since I made my first statement about my casting and realized that I was being callous"He said in a statement, adding:" Although I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante's story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am grateful that this debate, while controversial, has sparked a broader conversation about diversity and representation in film."

In the case of 'La casa de papel', there is also a feeling of missed opportunity. Belén Cuesta is a magnificent actress whom we (obviously) want to continue to see explore all facets of her talent. But, in a series of global reach that is turning its actors and actresses into authentic phenomena, Can you imagine what kind of exposure and visibility a trans actress would have had? Of course, as it is right now, it continues to vindicate the presence of minorities in 'mainstream' stories, but it could have been a great opportunity to create a benchmark outside of fiction for the public, especially young people. That they are scarce.

All this does not mean that the subject is wrongly treated in the series. On the contrary: the treatment of the character is fantastic, from "I've always felt like a woman" to how he corrects Denver when he calls her by her old name. The will to create an interesting character from respect and information is there, and we cannot ask the writers for less than that. What we must be clear about is that this is not a problem of 'The paper house', but a global problem of our industry. This is just one example that has helped put the issue back on the table waiting for something to change, although it seems difficult. For now, let's enjoy the season without regrets but, yes, with a more critical eye on the cultural products we consume and how they affect not only those who see it, but also those who work (and those who do not) in them.