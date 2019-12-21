General News

 The second trailer of New Mutants will arrive in January

December 21, 2019
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of the New Mutants (2019)

This morning we talked about the existence of a new trailer of "The New Mutants" The artist Bill Sienkiewicz had already seen. Now we receive new confirmation of the existence of this trailer, and what is more, when it is planned to be released publicly.

The director responsible for the film, Josh Boone, has confirmed in an Instagram response that this second trailer will be released in January. It is a direct message in response to another comment that precisely asks for the new trailer, to which he responds “Prontooooooo. January". How it will arrive and the exact date of its launch are still a mystery, but at least we know that it is only a few weeks after its launch.

In the words that we brought you this morning from Sienkiewicz, he highlighted the elements of terror that the trailer had, although it showed since it was a Marvel movie.


