The second Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass will be the last and there are no more games planned

The next issue of Famitsu magazine will feature a column by Masahiro Sakurai where the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reveals the future of the Nintendo Switch game and the fighting game saga. This column has been leaked and thanks to a Twitter user we can know what information it details.

The first thing the Japanese desasaplander confirms is that the second Fighter Pass of the game will also be the last. In passing, he assures that the fighters chosen for it have been chosen by Nintendo and not him (it seems that he is preparing for another wave of criticism for these new elections).

Nintendo decided the characters for the DLC. Sakurai did not.

Another important revelation is that there are currently no plans for a new delivery in the future. It is also true that we could count on something like this if we consider that this videogame brings together all the contents of the franchise and expands them with a good handful of new features.

Sakurai says he is unable to work on anything else while involved in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which he says he accepts with pleasure because "I like to keep working to make others happy".

The Japanese promises that he will give everything of himself with the last six fighters of the game because it will be the way to keep Super Smash Bros. Ultimate alive in the near future.

It does not seem possible that we will see a new delivery until, at a minimum, the next console that Nintendo launches on the market.