"The second season will be beautiful"

Zendaya is very linked to Euphoria, a series that sees her as the protagonist in the role of Rue Bennett and which the difficult world of American teenagers: apparently the second season aims to confirm the excellent results already obtained.

"I miss Rue. It's like she's my little sister from a certain point of view. Getting back to that character for me is like coming home. They wrote a beautiful second season, but to shoot it the way we want to shoot it, we'll have to wait until the situation is safer", revealed the actress of Spider-Man to InStyle.

In all likelihood, the new episodes will return to talk about problems such as identity, drug use, sex and the traumas that the young high school students face. From the words of Zendaya it is reasonable to assume that her character will play a central role in the future as well. However, we may not have to wait long to see new material:

"There is the idea of ​​doing a couple of bridging episodes which can be shot safely, but won't necessarily be part of Season 2. Hopefully we can start working on them in the coming months. I can not wait".

What these special episodes may come sooner than expected? Storm Reid, interpreter of Gia, had made it known that the answers to the final cliffhanger would come with the first two episodes of the new season, so the authors could decide to satisfy the fans, and then focus on the more challenging shots.

Waiting for news, we refer you to our review of Euphoria.