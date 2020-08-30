“The second season was really stressful”

Share it:

Looking forward to seeing the new episode of the series, in a recent interview with Comicbook.com the showrunner and screenwriter Eric Kripke (Supernatural, Revolution) got to talk again about the second season of The Boys, revealing that for him on a creative level it was “really stressful”.

Has explained: “I think keeping the level up and creating a second season as good, if not better, was the scariest thing. I was really stressed out during the filming of Season 2, because I was so happy with how the first ended and well received that I was afraid of not being able to repeat the quality.“.

He then continued: “You really feel the pressure to create something equally successful. With the same respect, too. You know, I’ve been doing this job for quite a while now, and the first mistake you make as a showrunner is wanting to make the second season immediately bigger, which then turns out to be unsustainable in most cases. Because even if you manage to do it, then you find yourself having to face the third season. So I thought ‘ok, let’s not go too far but deeper, we become more intense, we corner all our characters and under pressure’. And this can be done season after season, after season “.

They are part of the cast of the series Amazon Prime Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Dominique McElligott, Elisabeth Shue, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford e Nathan Mitchell. In the second season there will also be more space for Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian). His character, Edgar, head of Vought, will apparently have strong contrasts with Homelander.

A few weeks ago Eric Kripke had anticipated that the new season of The Boys it would also deal with topical issues such as white supremacism, the systemic racism “and all those things like that that really suck”. According to Aya Cash, in fact, the beauty of science fiction is the possibility of examining the current issues from the right distance.

The second season will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 4th.