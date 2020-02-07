The second season of Yuru Camp finally has a release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yuru Camp, the C-Station anime distributed by Crunchyroll, will return with a second season as revealed a little while ago by the official website of the work. The news had already been in the air for several months and the streaming platform decided to give the green light after the good success of the spin-off Heya Camp and the recent live-action movie.

The first 12 episodes of the anime, broadcast starting from January 2018, are available for viewing with Italian subtitles and cover the events narrated in the first 4 volumes of the manga. Currently the paper work is in progress with 9 volumes available, while the anime boasts, in addition to the 12 episodes of the first season, also 3 OVA and a spin-off.

In case you didn't know it, we remind you that the synopsis of the work reads as follows: "Nadeshiko, a young high school student, moves from Shizuoka to Yamanashi and decides to go and see the famous Mount Fuji. After cycling to Lake Motosu, the girl is forced to go back because of the bad weather but ends up passing out before reaching her destination. When he wakes up he meets Rin, one of his peers with the camping passion with whom he makes friends. The two later discover that they are classmates".

The second season of Yuru Camp will debut in the winter of 2021, presumably in January. All voice actors will return to play their characters.

And what do you think of it? Are you curious to see the new episodes? Let us know with a comment! In case you are looking for something more recent instead, we remind you that this spring the long-awaited second seasons of Re: Zero and Kaguya-sama: Love is War will return.