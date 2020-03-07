The second season of Welcome to Demon School has a release date!

Share it:

The creator of the manga Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Osamu Nishi has announced through a post on his official Twitter account the second season of the anime series, also confirming that it will arrive in the spring of 2021.

Alongside this news, Nishi wanted to celebrate the arrival of the second news with one nice illustration that you can find at the bottom of the news.

With lots of emoticons that naturally recall demonic presence in his series, Nishi said "We did it! I can't wait to start work on the new season!", therefore proving enthusiastic and this certainly can only be a good omen for the success of the series.

We remember that the first season aired starting in October 2019, and all 23 episodes that compose it are available on the Crunchyroll site with English subtitles. The direction of the first season was entrusted to Mokaoto Moriwaki, while the soundtrack was composed by Akimitsu Honma. The production was instead managed by NHK and NHK Entrerprises.

For those who do not know the plot of Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun, has as its protagonist a kind 14-year-old boy, whose parents decided to sell it to demons simply for personal interests. However the demon, now "tutor" of Iruma, immediately shows interest in the boy and his education, and then decides to send him to the Demon School.

