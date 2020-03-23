The second season of Vita da Slime is shown in a new trailer

Share it:

The one of Slime life is an interesting paper epic that materialized thanks to the work of Fuse that after the arrival of a manga adaptation that helped make it famous all over the world, it also saw the creation of an animated production widely appreciated by the public.

With the conclusion of the first and chatted season that had been able to gather numerous appreciations, the fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new episodes of Vita da Slime, which will present us with a whole new series of exciting adventures during which we will finally be able to see everyone again the characters we learned to love from episode to episode.

After the publication of various information accompanied by some splendid key visuals, the staff at work on the production has now released a new promotional video dedicated to the animated work. The trailer – which you can view by scrolling to the bottom of the news – has been released on Twitter and allows you to view some of the characters and events that will be presented during the new season. As previously revealed by the guys from the 8-bit study, the first half of the series will be released in October 2020, while the second half is currently expected for spring 2021, although detailed information on the specific date has not yet been released.