The second season of Tsugumomo debuts on April 5, online trailer and Key Visual

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official website of Tsugumomo, the anime adaptation of the manga by Yoshikazu Hamada, recently showed the new trailer and a Key Visual for the second season of the series. The video, visible at the top of the article, also confirms the official release date, set for April 5, 2020.

Tsugumomo is a seinen series written and designed by the aforementioned Hamada, distributed by Futabasha and currently running with 23 volumes available. The manga follows the adventures of Kazuya Kagami, a young boy to whom the mother entrusted a obi. One day the object turns into a girl named Kiriha, who from that day on will spend his days with the boy. Being both tied to the obi, the two will become inseparable.

Tsugumomo's first season is made up of 12 episodes and is currently visible on Crunchyroll. The second season was announced in 2019, it will again consist of only one cour and will debut in the spring season. No changes are expected in the staff and cast at work on the work.

And what do you think of it? Will you follow this second season? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Among the other news scheduled for the month of April, we point out the debut of the new musical anime Listeners and the Crunchyroll series My Next life As a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom !.