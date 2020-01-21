The second season of The Witcher could count on a well known Game of Thrones actor

Share it:

The The Witcher's second season It has already been confirmed and prepares the appearance of new secondary characters, according to a recent comment by its author in a round of questions and answers.

However, the Netflix series already has a huge legion of fans that every day analyze every hint of information regarding The Witcher. This has been the case of the recent visit of Kristofer Hivju and his visit to the locations where the shooting of this second season will take place.

The actor, known for his role as Tormund Matagigantes in Game of Thrones, was tagged in a publication by Stephen Surjik, a television producer who works on Netflix series. According to the Gamerant portal, Surjik tagged Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Kristofer Hivju himself. Later, Hivju began following The Witcher's accounts on social networks.

Although this information should be taken with caution, Redanian Intelligence speculates that the actor could interpret Nivellen, a man who was cursed to look like a bear. It has been reported in the past that Nivellen's story, "A Grain of Truth," will adapt as part of this second season.

Another star that has been suggested by the public to appear in the series is Star Wars star Mark Hamill.