 The second season of The Umbrella Academy is still in post-production

March 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Promotional image for the first season of The Umbrella Academy

Fans have long wondered when the second season of The Umbrella Academy. The filming of the episodes ended last November, and therefore the fans thought that perhaps the schedule of the first season would be repeated again and the new episodes would be released this past February. This has not been the case, and in fact we are still waiting for Netflix to reveal when the season will debut.

After so long without having substantial news of the series, the showrunner responsible for the series, Steve Blackman, confirms that the works in the second season continue today, despite the pandemic we are currently in. Blackman offers this update from his Instagram account by sharing an image from the editing room, which also leaves us with a frame from the second season in which we can see Diego Hargreeves, the character played by the Mexican David Castañeda, who sports a new look very different from the first season.

Not even the crown can stop a mix from The Umbrella Academy! But I swear we are washing our hands …

In the meantime, we are still waiting to know what the second season has in store for us after that completely open ending that the first season left us.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

