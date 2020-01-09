The second season of the series 'Luis Miguel' will arrive this 2020

Share it:

Do not blame the night, do not blame the beach, do not blame the rain, blame Netflix for bringing you one of the series with more pull. Haven't you guessed yet? Yes, 'Luis Miguel: the series' will return to the platform this 2020 with a season 2 as addictive as the first. This has been confirmed by its protagonist, Diego Boneta, through a publication on his Instagram account that has made all fans of the series that portrays the life of the Mexican artist crazy. "As much as the sun shines, it cannot escape its own shadows. Luis Miguel, the series. Season 2 2020." With these words the actor accompanies a fragment of what we can see on screen in a short time, although the exact date of the premiere has not yet been confirmed. This preview, which already has more than one million reproductions, shows us the appearance of the singer in his younger recording studio at the beginning and with a look more similar to what he currently presents at the end of the video. It freaks out with the transformation of the interpreter!

Netflix will premiere this 2020 season 2 of the series 'Luis Miguel'

Netflix has also spread this clip on its YouTube account leaving us wanting to know more about what will happen in this season 2 of the series 'Luis Miguel' that will land this 2020 to continue delighting us with more details of the exciting history of the architect of topics such as 'Under the table' or 'It will be that you do not love me'.

There was speculation about the intervention of Diego Boneta in this second season, but as we can see in the images it will once again put itself in the skin of the singer. For this, it has undergone a brutal modification of its features and weight in order to reflect the physical changes that Luis Miguel has undergone over the years. The resemblance is undeniable. The plot will continue to deepen his personal life, his loves, his family and his professional success. We need it to be released now!