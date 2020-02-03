Entertainment

The second season of The Quintessential Quintuplets finally has a release date

February 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
After months of absolute silence, new information has finally been shared about The Quintessential Quintuplets 2, the second season of the anime of Tezuka Production focused on the adventures of Futaro Uesugi and the five Nakano twins.

It was initially confirmed by the authors that the series would return in January 2020, but apparently production problems would have delayed the broadcast period. As revealed today by the reliable source of information Spytrue, the broadcast would therefore have slipped by a few months and the anime should officially return during the summer season.

The first season of the series adapted the first 32 chapters of Deny Haruba, currently nearing its conclusion with the publication of Volume 14. The second season should therefore transpose the events narrated in chapters from 33 to 64 approximately, net of some probable cuts. In total The Quintessential Quintuplets is made up of 122 chapters, so there should be enough material to make four seasons of twelve episodes each.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for the return of this intriguing rom-com? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the manga then, you will be happy to know that The Quintessential Quintuplets has recently exceeded 10 million copies sold.

