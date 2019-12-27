General News

 The second season of The Mandalorian will arrive in autumn 2020

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Promotional banner of the first season of The Mandalorian

Today Friday has reached Disney + the final chapter of the season of “The Mandalorian”. A magnificent episode of which we will soon bring the comments, but that has the "negative" part of leaving us eager to continue watching more of the series.

The second season of the series is in full production but we still had to know when it would premiere at Disney +. The creator of the series Jon Favreau He has taken us out of doubt with a very direct tweet in which he confirms the launch of the season in autumn 2020. That is, more or less similar to the first season. Who knows if it will even repeat November as the premiere month, just like the first season. A text of a gamorreano accompanies the text, pointing, we assume, to its appearance in the second season.

We close the news with a couple of new posters in the purest style western which include a close-up of Mando and two moments of the first and second episode (watch out for spoilers).

READ:   Invaders, no. 1: War phantasms


Western-style poster of the first season of The MandalorianWestern-style poster of the first season of The Mandalorian



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.