 The second season of The Mandalorian will arrive in autumn 2020

Today Friday has reached Disney + the final chapter of the season of “The Mandalorian”. A magnificent episode of which we will soon bring the comments, but that has the "negative" part of leaving us eager to continue watching more of the series.

The second season of the series is in full production but we still had to know when it would premiere at Disney +. The creator of the series Jon Favreau He has taken us out of doubt with a very direct tweet in which he confirms the launch of the season in autumn 2020. That is, more or less similar to the first season. Who knows if it will even repeat November as the premiere month, just like the first season. A text of a gamorreano accompanies the text, pointing, we assume, to its appearance in the second season.

We close the news with a couple of new posters in the purest style western which include a close-up of Mando and two moments of the first and second episode (watch out for spoilers).

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V – Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019





