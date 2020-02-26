The second season of Re: Zero will have 25 episodes

Share it:

The "isekai" souls, or those fantasy works in which an ordinary person is transported to a parallel world, are a very popular genre lately. The merit of the diffusion of this subgenre, however, is certainly attributable to works such as Sword Art Online and Re: Zero.

Just the latter, in this regard, is about to return to the small screen after a three-year absence. The first season of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World made its debut in April 2016 and was a huge success, to the point of renewing the series for a second season. To date, the adventures of Subaru they are among the most popular in the fantasy world related to animation, and we are sure that it will have a lot to discuss.

The good news is that the anime will accompany us for as many as 25 episodes and, barring unforeseen circumstances, will end in October with a duration of over 6 months. The work currently has 21 volumes published in Japan of the homonymous light novel and, instead, it Study White Fox at the moment it has only 9 animated adaptations and we may have to wait some more time before the production goes to work to create a future third season.

And you, on the other hand, what expectations you have for this highly anticipated return of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World? Let us know, as always, with a comment below. But speaking of the anime, have you already taken a look at the first information on the opening and ending of season 2?