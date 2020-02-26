Entertainment

The second season of Re: Zero will have 25 episodes

February 26, 2020
The "isekai" souls, or those fantasy works in which an ordinary person is transported to a parallel world, are a very popular genre lately. The merit of the diffusion of this subgenre, however, is certainly attributable to works such as Sword Art Online and Re: Zero.

Just the latter, in this regard, is about to return to the small screen after a three-year absence. The first season of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World made its debut in April 2016 and was a huge success, to the point of renewing the series for a second season. To date, the adventures of Subaru they are among the most popular in the fantasy world related to animation, and we are sure that it will have a lot to discuss.

The good news is that the anime will accompany us for as many as 25 episodes and, barring unforeseen circumstances, will end in October with a duration of over 6 months. The work currently has 21 volumes published in Japan of the homonymous light novel and, instead, it Study White Fox at the moment it has only 9 animated adaptations and we may have to wait some more time before the production goes to work to create a future third season.

READ:  The funny commentary on the last chapter of The Attack on Titan by Hajme Isayama

And you, on the other hand, what expectations you have for this highly anticipated return of Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World? Let us know, as always, with a comment below. But speaking of the anime, have you already taken a look at the first information on the opening and ending of season 2?

