The second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will consist of 12 episodes

Makoto Furukawa is Ryota Suzukirespectively the voices of Miyuki Shirogane and Yu Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, revealed during an interview the number of episodes of the second season of the anime, as well as some information regarding the narrative arcs adapted by the boys of A-1 Pictures.

Apparently, the second season will be again consisting of 12 episodes and will adapt chapters 48 to 90 approximately. In total the narrative arches ofelection for the new student council and the sports festival, whose conclusion will also serve as the season finale for the anime. In addition, the adaptation of some chapters cut from the first twelve episodes was confirmed.

Comic Natalie he conducted the interview a few days ago and between the questions, the two voice actors were asked in which period they received confirmation of the renewal for a second season. The answer was "about two or three months after the end of the anime", therefore before receiving a confirmation for a possible third adaptation we will have to wait for the next autumn. At the bottom of the article you can find the official source

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for new episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the chance to take a look at the latest trailer of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 and the recent statements by its author regarding the end of the manga.