The second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is shown in a new trailer

You may not know it, but that of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is a brand that has been very successful in Japan, an extremely appreciated manga which has materialized thanks to the hard work of Aka Akasaka which subsequently also won over a considerable portion of the public with the arrival of an anime adaptation.

Precisely with regard to animated production, over the past few weeks we have repeatedly spoken of Kaguya-sama Love is War, a work that after the conclusion of the first season, is now preparing to land on our small screens thanks to a decidedly intriguing second season and that made fans talk a lot, very eager to find out about the development of the script.

Well, through Reddit, a has been published new and interesting promotional video dedicated to the series, a last look at the production before the release. As you can see from the video available at the bottom of the news, once again the main feature will be a rather marked comedy, flanked by all the historical characters that we learned to know and love during the first season.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind all interested parties that during the past few weeks the staff at work on the work had officially also revealed the release date of the second season of Kaguya-sama Love is War.