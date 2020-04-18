The second season of Future Avengers on Dinsey + arrives in May

Share it:

On Friday 17 April the second season of the series was announced on the Dinsey + service Marvel Future Avengers , which will be available on the platform starting May 22.

The first season of the adventures of the Avengers heirs made its Dinsey + debut in late February, and follows the adventures of the young Makoto, a boy who because of some expressions conducted by the terrorist organization Hydra, has obtained special powers.

Together with some of his friends, they form the team of Future Avengers. In the episodes published so far, of course, we have seen them go into action several times, but at the same time they continue their training, and their growth alongside the original Avengersor Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Wasp.

The second season, produced, like the previous one, by Madhouse in collaboration with Walt Disney Japan, aired in Japan in 2018, and we know that it will focus mainly on inhuman.

The direction of both seasons has been entrusted to Yuzo Sato, and the writer Ryuu King, who collaborated in the writing of the Dragon Ball Super scripts, took care of the script, while the character design was handled by Takahiro Umehara.