The second season of Fruits Basket is shown in a new poster

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After making his debut more than twenty years ago with his first anime transposition, Fruits Basket , created by the mangaka Katsuki Takaya, returned in the past year thanks to a renewal of the series, which also managed to make it more faithful to what was read in the manga.

A few months ago the second season of Fruits Basket had been made official and the production studio, TSM Entertainment, confirmed that there will be materials never seen before, both in the comic book pages and in the previous season.

Currently we are only aware of a release period, or next spring, as also stated in the tweet, which you can find at the bottom of the news, which has revealed a unpublished poster to introduce the return of the characters and tease fans of the series. In fact, Kuo and Yuki Soma appear with a somewhat solemn attitude and gaze, and there is no lack of nice details, such as the shadows that can be seen in the illustration.

It is not yet known of how many episodes will be composed the second season, and many details have yet to be defined, such as the amount of original material taken from the manga and that will be adapted, but it is sure that there will be the debut of Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi, two characters already glimpsed at the end of the first season.