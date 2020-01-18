The second season of Fruits Basket finally has a release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The website of Fruits Basket, the remake of the 2001 anime taken from Natsuki Takaya, recently shared a promotional video that confirmed the release date for the highly anticipated second season. Above you can take a look at the video recap, which summarizes the events of the first season.

The second season, as confirmed by the video available at the top of the article, will debut during the next spring, together with giants of the caliber of Kaguya-sama: Love is War 2 and Re: Zero 2. The first rumors would speak of April as a month of debut.

The first 25 episodes of the Fruits Basket remake were aired from April 6 to September 21, 2019, on Crunchyroll is Funimation. The series, produced by the guys from TMS Entertainment (Takagi-san, Dr. Stone, Detective Conan), has enjoyed some success even outside Japan and has been renewed for a total of three seasons.

In case you know him, Fruit Basket tells the story of Toru Honda, a young student who for family problems will find herself forced to live in a tent in the middle of a wood. After "losing" her home, the girl will accept her classmate's offer Yuki Soma, and will go to live with him and some of his relatives. The family, however, hides a fun secret: if a member is embraced by a person of the opposite sex, they are all transformed into the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac!

And what do you think of it? Are you happy with this announcement? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below.