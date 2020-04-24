 The second season of Doom Patrol arrives on HBO Spain on May 29

Share it:

The other day the news did not jump that next to the launch of HBO Max in the United States the second season of Doom Patrol. However, their information was quickly eliminated, leaving the question of whether it had been an error in giving the information or if it had been revealed before time, now we can officially confirm that the second season of Doom Patrol will arrive this may.

The confirmation comes from HBO Spain that has confirmed not only on May 19 will it arrive "Stargirl" to Spain, news that we already gave the other day with the surprise that it will be on the 19th and not the 20th, but also that the second season of "Doom Patrol" opens in Spain on May 29 in this service.

At the moment there are not many details about the second season, in fact, until this week has not started to talk about dates. Throughout these months we have known of many additions to cast, especially as a result of that start of filming from November, but at the plot level, no great detail has been leaked. Surely in this little more than a month that remains until its premiere, since it would arrive in the United States from May 27 (via DC Universe and HBO Max), they will start to launch promotional materials, because they have not even released an official image of this second season.