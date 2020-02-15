The second season of Cell at Work! it will do! The release date has been revealed

Share it:

The first season of Cell at Work! he was one of the most appreciated souls during the summer season of 2018, thanks to a hilarious orientation of the famous "Let's explore the human body". The murky adventures of white blood cells against viruses and bacteria are about to return to the second season of the anime.

The jewel of David Production, which you can retrieve in our Cell at Work Review! it is an instructive, interesting and fascinating work, thanks to its extraordinary ability to exploit the mechanics of learning with the instrument of comedy. The work, in fact, teeming with hilarious sketches and funny characters thatthey actually represent physiological pathologies and mechanisms.

Furthermore, the work has even been praised by several doctors around the world, who have found in the production a tool to educate viewers on complex issues. Unfortunately, the characterizations of the characters are less interesting and in-depth, often overlooked and never recovered due to a rhythmic management derived from the final episodes. However, if you enjoyed the first season of the anime, we remind you that it is also available in Italy thanks to Yamato Animation, you will be happy to know that the production has confirmed the next arrival of the second season.

Well, Cell at Work! 2 will debut in Japan during the 2020 summer season. And what do you think of this announcement? Let us know with a comment below.