The second season of A Flying Football to My Demon! has a promotional video

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official website of the anime series A flying kick to My Demon! has released a new promotional video for the second season, whose production seemed to be at risk, with the nice theme song Violence on Occasion.

Also according to information released on the official website, the series will have a premiere in Japan on April 6. The show will also be available on Tokyo Mx, Tochigi TV and Sun Tv. The second season of A flying football to My Demon! will arrive fully on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service, also from April 6, where the 12 episodes of the first season are already available.

It is expected also a special episode "Chitose", which will use the funds from a specific program concerning the taxes of the city of Chitose, and this episode will be included among the bonuses present in the Blu Ray Disc, to be released in July 2020. Theepisode will focus on Lierre's character, and other angels, who descend to Earth in the form of girls with a specific goal.

The original manga work focused on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who manages to summon Jashin-chan, an underworld demon. Forced into a not quite peaceful coexistence, Yurine is continually grappling with the threatening plans of Jashin-chan, who wants to kill her because only after she has died her summoner will be free to return to the world from which she comes. Recall also that in the second season of a flying football to My Demon! there will be new voice actors for some of the characters already known.

