“The second part will be even more exciting”

The first part of Lucifer’s fifth season ended with an exceptional cliffhanger that surprised all viewers, but showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson ensure that the second part of the series will be even more exciting.

As time froze for all mortals, Lucifer continues his fight with his evil twin Michael and suddenly their father appears. Certainly for Tom Ellis it was not easy to play the two roles but, it seems that the twists will continue in the next episodes.

According to the authors, in fact, the second tranche of episodes will be the most emotionally complex: “In the second half of the fifth season we will find ourselves dealing with a lot of mixed feelings. It will be very tough on an emotional level. At first everything will seem brighter than the first part but, then it always comes back the night before dawn “.

In short, before the grand finale of the sixth season, we will certainly have to deal with many difficulties that will also be expressed through the complex family dynamics introduced with the episodes recently landed on Netflix: “Dad is at home and he’s not happy with what his children have done. All of this is the basis of the feelings that we will explore in the second part of the season. So far everyone has tried to meet the expectations of a father they don’t even know deeply. Everything is always so mysterious but, soon it will be necessary to dissolve all doubts and ask the right questions “.

Waiting to find out what the new episodes have in store for us, the first information on Lucifer 6 has already been leaked. It seems that there will be many references to the complex period we are experiencing in these months.