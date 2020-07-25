The second part of the fourth season is available on Netflix

Share it:

As had already been announced in the past few days, the second part of Rick and Morty 4 has made its debut on Netflix. We will therefore find out how this season will end after convincing first episodes.

The official Facebook profile of Netflix announced the arrival on the catalog of the streaming platform of the unpublished episodes, already aired in America but not yet in Italy and in the rest of Europe. As you could imagine, the post was immediately stormed by fans of the crazy animated series, happy to see the rest adventures of Rick and his nephew Morty. It starts with the episode entitled "The infinite Morty-a", until the season finale, entitled"Jerry's Rick-I come back", which we are sure will answer many of the questions from the community of fans of the show born from the mind of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland.

Finally we report our first impressions on Rick and Morty 4, written after the vision of half of the fourth season, instead if you are interested in the future of the animation show you will be happy to know that the two authors are already working on Rick and Morty 5 : the two are in fact engaged in the script of the next unpublished episodes and meeting in virtual meetings through the Zoom platform.