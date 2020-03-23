The second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization is shown in a new trailer

Share it:

Over the past few months we have spoken to you several times about Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, the last season of the famous animated series taken from the appreciated light novel made concrete thanks to the work of Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec which has been able to conquer millions and millions of readers.

The last season of the production has allowed us to get in touch with a multitude of characters – including well-known faces and newcomers – who have been the backdrop to the intriguing events that followed from episode to episode. Now that the first half of the production has come to an end, viewers are looking forward to the day when the second half of Sword Art Online Alicization – War of Underworld arrives.

Well, just in the last few hours, a new and rich trailer of the work has been published on Twitter – viewable at the bottom of the news – through which it is possible to observe some of the events that will arise in the course of the series, a succession of exciting events including – as shown in the video – Kirito's long-awaited awakening also appears, who will probably return as central figure of the events narrated.

Wishing you good vision, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview of Sword Art Online Alicization – War of Underworld.