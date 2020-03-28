The second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization arrives in Italy on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sword Art Online: Alicization is accompanying the third season of the anime with 49 total episodes. The last installment of episodes is expected for this spring season in Japan, as well as in Italy where Amazon Prime Video will distribute the anime in simulcast.

In exactly one month, therefore, to be precise on April 25, the last block of episodes that characterized the long third season of Sword Art Online. After an extraordinary trailer that revealed the return of Kirito to the center of the narrative, and finally no longer in a vegetative state, the production is preparing to publish the last part of the transposition.

As usual, the second half of War of Underworld will arrive in Italy, albeit under the wing of Amazon Prime Video. The giant of on-demand streaming, in fact, has announced that the title will land in its schedule starting on April 26 to follow a simulcast transmission with Japan in the original and subtitled version.

We currently have no information on a possible distribution on VVVVID, as it has accustomed us Dynit for some time now, but we will keep you updated if the portal announces further news on the subject. Waiting to rediscover the adventures of our heroes, in the hope that the last part will revive the series from a disappointing mid-season, we suggest you to recover our Review of the first half of Sword Art Online: Alicizaton – War of Underworld.