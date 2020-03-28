Entertainment

The second half of Sword Art Online: Alicization arrives in Italy on Amazon Prime Video

March 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Sword Art Online: Alicization is accompanying the third season of the anime with 49 total episodes. The last installment of episodes is expected for this spring season in Japan, as well as in Italy where Amazon Prime Video will distribute the anime in simulcast.

In exactly one month, therefore, to be precise on April 25, the last block of episodes that characterized the long third season of Sword Art Online. After an extraordinary trailer that revealed the return of Kirito to the center of the narrative, and finally no longer in a vegetative state, the production is preparing to publish the last part of the transposition.

As usual, the second half of War of Underworld will arrive in Italy, albeit under the wing of Amazon Prime Video. The giant of on-demand streaming, in fact, has announced that the title will land in its schedule starting on April 26 to follow a simulcast transmission with Japan in the original and subtitled version.

READ:  Half-Life: Alyx: Job crunch is unusual for Valve according to developers

We currently have no information on a possible distribution on VVVVID, as it has accustomed us Dynit for some time now, but we will keep you updated if the portal announces further news on the subject. Waiting to rediscover the adventures of our heroes, in the hope that the last part will revive the series from a disappointing mid-season, we suggest you to recover our Review of the first half of Sword Art Online: Alicizaton – War of Underworld.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.