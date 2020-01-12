The second half of Fate / Grand Order – Babylonia was shown in a rich trailer

Share it:

Since its release, the animated series of Fate / Grand Order – Babylonia it has been able to capture the interest of many fans scattered all over the world thanks to its events full of pathos and twists flanked by various very charismatic characters who have been able to hold the script of the production.

After the release of various episodes, the series took a break in preparation for an even richer and more exciting second half of the season, although some news about the restart of Fate / Grand Order Babylonia annoyed more than a few spectators. The animated work it has thus returned to being talked about since 4 January 2020 and many returned to enjoy the epic story told on the small screen.

While waiting for the release of episodes that can actually be called "new", Aniplex of America wanted to share a trailer for over a minute with all its fans – with English subtitles and Japanese dubbing – inside which it is possible to view numerous scenes from the second half of the season, between characters, various settings, clashes to the death and much more, a promotional video that will surely intrigue many users.

We also remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye some trailers dedicated to Fate / Grand Order Babylonia have already been released in the past.