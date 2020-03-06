The second half of Ascendance of a Bookworm has shown itself in a new trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, over the past few weeks we have spoken several times about Ascendance of Bookworm, an animated series based on the light novel created thanks to the work of Miya Kazuki, whose second half of the series is now in the home straight, to the delight of all fans.

At present, in fact, production will do its part return to the small screen from April 4 in Japan, all accompanied by a DVD release of four boxes containing three episodes each – which will be released from April 15 to June 17 -, or in a single blu-ray volume containing all twelve episodes, expected for June 17 .

Well, Crunchyroll has decided to spark public interest by releasing a new trailer – with English subtitles – of the production, video through which you can also listen to the new opening theme of the series, entitled "Tsumujikaze" (Commotion) and created by Sumire Morohoshi. The occasion was also used to present some new members of the dubbing cast, namely:

Minor Suzuki as Rosina

Kiyono Yasuno as Vilma

Yuko Sanpei as Gil

Sho Karino as Fran

Chiyo Tomaru as Delia

The production tells the story of a little girl fond of books who, after dying in an accident, awakens in the role of Mybe, the sick daughter of a soldier who lives in a world unknown to her. Worse still, the average literacy level of the place where he lives is terribly low, while the few existing books are sold in crazy numbers. Given the situation, the young woman will thus decide to become a librarian to ensure that a population of regular readers is created on the planet.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the Everyeye pages you can read our preview of Ascendance of Bookworm.