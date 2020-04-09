The second episode of Tower of God is now available on Crunchyroll

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, during the last few days the first highly anticipated episode of the new and intriguing animated series has finally been published Tower of God, an epic landed on Crunchyroll that seems to have already conquered the fans, who have in fact been unleashed on all social networks.

In conclusion, Tower of God looks like a hit for the public, partly thanks to the animation work behind the series – brought to light by Studio Telecom Animation Film -, partly thanks to the interesting narrative incipit that introduced us to the stories narrated. In the first episode we were in fact introduced to the Tower of God, where two boys, Baam and Rachel, together with many other young people, find themselves having to face countless tests while climbing the various floors that make up the tower. The Torre degli Dei, however, is a far from safe place, given that those who do not pass the various tests presented will find certain death.

Well, today was officially published the long-awaited second episode dedicated to the much talked about production, which had also been unveiled in a small teaser trailer recently published and available at the bottom of the news that allows you to take a quick look at the events narrated in the work.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our preview dedicated to Tower of God.