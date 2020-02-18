The second episode of the Pokemon: Twilight Wings anime is now available on Youtube

Share it:

The Pokémon franchise is experiencing a decidedly rich period in the last few months, with fans of the brand who have been able to get in touch with the video game. Sword and Shield Pokémon, a much talked about work which was then followed by a new animated series that the public is definitely appreciating.

As if all this was not enough, however, users have recently been able to get in touch with the interesting Pokémon Twilight Wings webseries, a work dedicated to the Galar Region – and to some of the characters who live there and with whom we have already been able to enter in contact with various related works – which will be composed, in total, from 7 episodes lasting about 5 minutes each, with the animation work entrusted to the capable guys of Studio Colorido.

Well, after the release of the first episode of Pokémon Twilight Wings on Youtube, the second episode of the animated production – which you can watch by scrolling to the bottom of the news -, entitled "Training", has finally arrived on the official Pokémon channel. which goes to introduce the gym manager Bea, who decided to embark on a long and exhausting training to improve her strength and that of her Pokémon after losing to Leon, the Galar Champion.