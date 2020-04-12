Entertainment

The second episode of SDBH Big Bang Mission shows the weakness of Piccolo and Kulilin

April 12, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The anime series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes it was born as a project to give space to stories, set in the universe created by Akira Toriyama, which otherwise would never have appeared in the regular and canonical series. In the second episode of Big Bang Mission, released a few days ago, the difference between some of the Z Warriors emerged even more.

To prevent Lord Beerus from exercising his power to permanently eliminate planet Earth, Goku and Vegeta begin a fight, alongside Xeno Trunks, with the God of Destruction of the Universe 7. Suddenly, however, the scientist Fu appears, who is making his "Tree of the Universe" grow more and more, with the aim of rewriting history according to his will.

In doing this the Tree begins to absorb energy from all living creatures in West City. The consequences of such a deprivation seem not to touch most of the characters on the scene as we see Small and Kulilin quite tried. If in Dragon Ball Super the two fighters have proven to be able to defend the planet, the gap between them and the Saiyans is even more emphasized in the spin-off.

Although in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been able to protect the planet, pending the arrival of Goku and Vegeta, Piccolo and Kulilin can now be considered secondary characters, somehow left behind compared to the continuous development of the powers of the Prince of Sayan and Goku.

Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

