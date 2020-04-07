The second and final OVA of Re: Zero arrives on Crunchyroll Italia on April 30th

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few minutes ago, Crunchyroll Italia confirmed the arrival of Re: Zero – The Frozen Bond, the second and last OVA of the White Fox anime series focused on Emilia and her familiar Puck. At the top of the article you can take a look at a special preview with the Italian subtitles.

The OVA is a gift from Crunchyroll to its users, in order to deceive the wait for the second season of Re: Zero, temporarily postponed to the month of July due to the Coronavirus emergency. A few weeks ago, the director's cut episode 7 of the anime had shown up for the first time Memory of Snow, the first of the two shorts set during a festive period and starring Subaru, Ram, Rem and Emilia. After seeing both the specials, you will finally be ready to watch Re: Zero 2.

Re: Zero – The Frozen Bound, also known as Re: Zero – Bound of Ice, will debut on the streaming platform next April 30, 2020. We remind you that the episode will act as a prequel and in about 30 minutes of runtime, it will tell the first meeting between Emilia and Puck.

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the OVA, we suggest you take a look at the recent manga adaptation, announced by the magazine Young Gangan a few days ago.