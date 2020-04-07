Entertainment

The second and final OVA of Re: Zero arrives on Crunchyroll Italia on April 30th

April 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few minutes ago, Crunchyroll Italia confirmed the arrival of Re: Zero – The Frozen Bond, the second and last OVA of the White Fox anime series focused on Emilia and her familiar Puck. At the top of the article you can take a look at a special preview with the Italian subtitles.

The OVA is a gift from Crunchyroll to its users, in order to deceive the wait for the second season of Re: Zero, temporarily postponed to the month of July due to the Coronavirus emergency. A few weeks ago, the director's cut episode 7 of the anime had shown up for the first time Memory of Snow, the first of the two shorts set during a festive period and starring Subaru, Ram, Rem and Emilia. After seeing both the specials, you will finally be ready to watch Re: Zero 2.

Re: Zero – The Frozen Bound, also known as Re: Zero – Bound of Ice, will debut on the streaming platform next April 30, 2020. We remind you that the episode will act as a prequel and in about 30 minutes of runtime, it will tell the first meeting between Emilia and Puck.

READ:  'Ant-Man 3' signs a writer for 'Rick and Morty'

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the OVA, we suggest you take a look at the recent manga adaptation, announced by the magazine Young Gangan a few days ago.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.