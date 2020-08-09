the season finale has a post credit scene that you shouldn't miss

Share it:

The first season of the newest DC Stargirl TV series is coming to an end, and while a truly exciting episode awaits us, it would seem that the post-episode is also not to be missed.

Courtney Whitmore and her mates are preparing for the showdown, which actually began in the last episode. Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 1, and will end this week with Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E. Part 2.

Justice Society and Injustice Society will therefore come to face each other once and for all, and judging by the trailer of the season finale, we will see some good ones.

But if you think the fun ends with the credits, be careful, because Stargirl has a surprise in store.

The TV Line site reports that we have to lie in wait for some extra scenes: "The Stargirl ending seems really expensive … And then it looks even more expensive as you go along, and then … You understand. Midway through the episode, there's such a cool (or cruel?) Plot twist that I don't dare say another syllable about it. And finally, know that there will be at least two moments in which it will seem to you that it is over there, but it is not so, so don't turn off your TV / PC too quickly.".

We already know that Stargirl has been renewed for a second season, so whatever the subject / topic of these scenes we'd do well not to miss is pretty much guaranteed to have a sequel in the new episodes (because we all agree that it probably will. will deal with something that will deliberately leave us with bated breath and the wish that the second season can come as soon as possible, yes?).

What do you think? What do you think we will be shown in the last scenes? Let us know in the comments.