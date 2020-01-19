         'The search' will be a trilogy: the writer of 'Bad Boys For Life' will write the new installment of the franchise

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just yesterday, Mikel told us that Sony has already launched a sequel to the hilarious 'Bad Boys For Life' in which Chris Bremmer, this time alone, he will repeat as writer of the adventures of detectives Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett. Now, through an exclusive of The Hollywood Reporter, we have discovered that Bremmer will not be missing work for the next few months thanks to a project that very few expected.

The thing is sagas, because the screenwriter will be responsible for shaping the script of the third part of 'The Search', the Disney franchise starring Nicolas Cage who will return more than a decade after 'The Secret Diary', again under the protection of producer Jerry Bruckheimer – also responsible for 'Bad Boys For Life'.

The bad news is that, for the moment, there is no confirmation that the good of Nic will put himself in the shoes of historian, cryptologist and treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates, although it would be far fetched that our favorite living meme did not come back to close the trilogy – in fact, in We Got This Covered they take it for granted.

At the moment they have not transcended more details about a third part of 'The search' which, of course, It is in a very premature phase of its development, but we will be aware of any developments; and is that the first two deliveries, within their weaknesses, are two more fun than decent. Why and why we can't live without Cage.