The SD Logroñés shows 'her strong condemnation' to the alleged sexual assault suffered by a player yesterday

March 8, 2020
The Logroñés SD wanted to express through an official statement "his strong condemnation" before the events that occurred yesterday afternoon in Logroño of an alleged attempt of sexual assault on one of his players minutes before a women's football match of his team against the CD FC La Calzada.

The Blanquirroja family shows "their most unconditional support for our player and the team and is at your absolute disposal". After the facts, a 63-year-old man was arrested by the National Police.

In addition, SD Logroñés also wants to show "its enormous gratitude to FC La Calzada, the arbitration body and the Riojana Football Federation for all the facilities given for the suspension of the meeting and for supporting the entity and the player. "

Thus, they continue in their statement, "we are in a society that has advanced socially in many areas, but thatYou can go a long way to go and sport cannot remain impassive in the face of these injustices. "

The Logroñés SD "will continue to use football and sport as tools for achieve a more egalitarian and fair society".

